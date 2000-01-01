Franklin World Perspectives W(acc)GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha-5.26
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI FM NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.00%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0768359183
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity and equity-related transferable securities (including participatory notes) across the world. The Fund invests in equity securities in developed, Emerging and Frontier Markets across the entire market capitalisation spectrum. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in units of UCITS and other UCIs.