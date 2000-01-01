FSSA Indian Subcontnn All-Cap E GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.45%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-1.37
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI India NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.74%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupFirst Sentier Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDG1BQ05

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to long-term (at least three years). The Fund invests at least 70% of its Net Asset Value in a diversified portfolio of equity or equity-related securities issued by companies that are established, operating or have their economic activity mainly in the Indian subcontinent, and which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide and in equity-related securities listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide which provide exposure to the Indian subcontinent.

