Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to long-term (at least three years). The Fund invests at least 70% of its Net Asset Value in a diversified portfolio of equity or equity-related securities issued by companies that are established, operating or have their economic activity mainly in the Indian subcontinent, and which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide and in equity-related securities listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide which provide exposure to the Indian subcontinent.