Investment Strategy

To generate income in all market conditions over a rolling three to five year period. While the Fund’s priority is to generate income, it will also seek to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in (i) government and corporate debt securities, convertible securities, mortgage backed securities and asset backed securities that are listed or traded on regulated markets; (ii) units or shares of collective investment schemes which may include collective investment schemes managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD; and (iii) financial derivative instruments.