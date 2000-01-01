FTF ClearBridge Globall Eq Inc X Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.14%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-4.73
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B85JH625

Investment Strategy

To achieve income and capital growth through investment of at least 70% of the net asset value of the Fund in a range of equity and equity-related securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing globally in quality companies which the investment manager believes are undervalued. There is a focus on dividend yield and potential for capital growth.

