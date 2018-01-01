Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

FTF ClearBridge US Eq Inc X Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

North America

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Franklin Templeton

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B3NQ7J33

Benchmark

S&P 500 TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To provide total return by seeking to provide income as well as long-term capital growth over a rolling three to five year period. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 70% of its net assets in US equity or US equity related securities, which the investment manager believes have the ability to maintain or increase dividends or income distributions over the longer term.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News