FTF ClearBridge US Eq Inc X Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
North America
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Franklin Templeton
United Kingdom
GB00B3NQ7J33
S&P 500 TR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To provide total return by seeking to provide income as well as long-term capital growth over a rolling three to five year period. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 70% of its net assets in US equity or US equity related securities, which the investment manager believes have the ability to maintain or increase dividends or income distributions over the longer term.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News