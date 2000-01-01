FTF ClearBridge US Eq X Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.53%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.56
  • 3 Year alpha-6.99
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8F2KD97

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in securities of US issuers. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% in securities of US issuers which the investment manager believes are undervalued. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers. At least 50% of the net asset value of the Fund will be invested in equity securities.

Latest news

