Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in securities of US issuers. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% in securities of US issuers which the investment manager believes are undervalued. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers. At least 50% of the net asset value of the Fund will be invested in equity securities.