FTF Franklin Systematic UK Equity X Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History2.51%
- 3 Year sharpe0.42
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B89R1486
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital growth through investment in quoted securities of UK companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in dividend paying stocks issued by large and mid-cap UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange and being constituents of the FTSE All Share Index. For these purposes, a UK company is defined as a company domiciled, incorporated or having a significant part of its business in the UK.