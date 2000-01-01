FTF Franklin UK Equity Income W Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.89%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.19
  • 3 Year alpha0.63
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.52%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7DRD638

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s primary aim is to generate an income that is higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index, together with investment growth over a three to five-year period after all fees and costs are deducted.

Latest news

