FTF Franklin UK Managers' Foc W Acc
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History1.35%
- 3 Year sharpe0.35
- 3 Year alpha3.74
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7MPWT49
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow in value by more than the FTSE All-Share Index, from a combination of income and investment growth over a three to five-year period after all fees and costs are deducted. The Fund invests at least two thirds (but typically significantly more) in shares of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange that are incorporated/domiciled in the UK or which have significant business operations in the UK.