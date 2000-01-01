FTF Franklin UK Mid Cap W Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.37
  • 3 Year alpha1.52
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7BXT545

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow in value by more than the FTSE 250 (ex-Investment Trusts) Index, from a combination of income and investment growth over a three to five-year period after all fees and costs are deducted.

