Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow in value by more than the FTSE All-Share Index, from a combination of income and investment growth over a three to five-year period after all fees and costs are deducted. The Fund invests at least two thirds (but typically significantly more) in the shares of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange that are incorporated/domiciled in the UK or which have significant business operations in the UK. This will typically be around 30-50 companies.