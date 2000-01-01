Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow in value by more than the Numis Smaller Companies ex- Investment Trusts Index over a three to five-year period after all fees and costs are deducted. The Fund invests at least two thirds (but typically significantly more) in shares of smaller companies which are constituents of the Numis Smaller Companies ex-Investment Trusts Index or are listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) exchange and that are incorporated/domiciled in the UK or which have significant business operations in the UK.