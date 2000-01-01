FTF Franklin US Opportunities W Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha4.91
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 3000 Growth TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7KCG406

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to grow in value over a three to five year period by investing in companies of any size, listed on the United States’ stock markets.. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries, or market sectors.

