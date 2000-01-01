FTF Franklin US Opportunities W Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.06
- 3 Year alpha4.91
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 3000 Growth TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7KCG406
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to grow in value over a three to five year period by investing in companies of any size, listed on the United States’ stock markets.. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries, or market sectors.