FTF Japan Equity X Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.44
  • 3 Year alpha4.29
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • IA SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8JYLC77

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth through investment in securities of Japanese companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in the securities of Japanese companies, which have above average growth prospects relative to the shares of Japanese companies as a whole. The Fund may hold up to 10% of its net asset value in cash or near cash where, in the Investment Manager’s opinion, attractive investment opportunities cannot be found. In exceptional market conditions and/or for liquidity management purposes, the Fund may hold cash or near cash in excess of 10% of its net asset value.

