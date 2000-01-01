Investment Strategy

To provide investors with an income comprised of dividends with a secondary investment objective of long-term (over five or more years) capital growth. The Fund seeks to outperform the OECD G7 Inflation Index by 5.5% over an investment time frame of five years (gross of fees). The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net asset value in a diverse range of global listed infrastructure securities across a number of infrastructure sub-sectors such as gas, electricity and water utilities, toll-roads, airports, rail and communication infrastructure and across different geographic regions, under normal market conditions. The investments of the Fund will principally (being at least 80% of the Fund’s net asset value) include securities listed on stock exchanges of developed countries.