FTF Legg Mason IF CB US Eq Inc X Inc Hg
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.65%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.00%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B743CW91
Investment Strategy
To provide total return by seeking to provide income as well as long-term capital growth over a rolling three to five year period. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 70% of its net assets in US equity or US equity related securities, which the investment manager believes have the ability to maintain or increase dividends or income distributions over the longer term.