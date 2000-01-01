FTF Legg Mason IF CB US Eq X Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.53%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-6.99
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.00%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8F2KD97
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital growth, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in securities of US issuers. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% in securities of US issuers which the investment manager believes are undervalued. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers. At least 50% of the net asset value of the Fund will be invested in equity securities.