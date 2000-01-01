Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term (over five or more years) capital growth through investment in emerging markets and seek to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over rolling 3-year periods (net of fees). The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in securities of companies domiciled or having their principal activities in emerging market countries. The Fund will invest principally (being at least 80% of the Fund’s net asset value) in equity securities but may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions (for investment purposes as well as efficient portfolio management purposes), deposits and collective investment schemes.