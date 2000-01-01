Investment Strategy

To provide long-term (over five or more years) capital appreciation through investment in a concentrated portfolio comprised of at least 80% of its net asset value in European (excluding UK) equities. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in shares of companies domiciled or listed in Europe excluding the United Kingdom, or which conduct the predominant part of their economic activity in Europe (ex. UK). The Fund may invest both directly and indirectly in such companies.