Investment Strategy

To provide long-term (over five or more years) capital appreciation, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in a portfolio of global equity and equity related securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value, directly or indirectly, in the shares of companies incorporated or domiciled anywhere in the world. The Fund may invest in a variety of developed and emerging market countries. For these purposes, emerging market countries include such countries as are included within the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.