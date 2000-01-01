Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in securities of smaller US companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in the securities of US smaller companies, measured at the time of investment, with emphasis placed on finding companies that possess excellent business strengths and/or prospects, high internal rates of return and low leverage, and whose securities are trading significantly below the investment manager’s estimate of their current worth.