Investment Strategy

To provide a regular income stream, in excess of the prevailing level of interest rates in the U.K., with a focus on capital preservation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a range of fixed interest securities including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, government bonds and asset backed securities. The Fund will invest a minimum of 60% of its net asset value in global investment grade corporate bonds and UK government bonds (gilts). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net asset value in global high yield bonds.