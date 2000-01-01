FTF Legg Mason IF WA RetirementIncBdXInc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.76
  • 3 Year alpha-0.28
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofA 1-10Y Sterling Corp TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.39%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B88V5W72

Investment Strategy

To provide a regular income stream, in excess of the prevailing level of interest rates in the U.K., with a focus on capital preservation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a range of fixed interest securities including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, government bonds and asset backed securities. The Fund will invest a minimum of 60% of its net asset value in global investment grade corporate bonds and UK government bonds (gilts). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net asset value in global high yield bonds.

Latest news

