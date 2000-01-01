FTF Martin Currie Asia Uncons X Inc £

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.96%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKT6XW12

Investment Strategy

To provide long-term (over five or more years) growth through investment in Asian (excluding Japan) equities and equity-related securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in equities and equityrelated securities, that are: (i) listed or traded on markets located in mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand (collectively, the “Primary Countries”) or (ii) listed or traded on markets located in countries other than the Primary Countries but which are issued by companies whose principal activities are conducted, or which derive the majority of their business profits from, the Primary Countries.

