FTF Martin Currie Glb Uncons X Acc £

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.09%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha-0.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.96%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVZ6V737

Investment Strategy

To provide long-term (over five or more years) capital appreciation, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in a portfolio of global equity and equity related securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value, directly or indirectly, in the shares of companies incorporated or domiciled anywhere in the world. The Fund may invest in a variety of developed and emerging market countries. For these purposes, emerging market countries include such countries as are included within the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

