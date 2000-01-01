FTF Martin Currie US Uncons X Acc £ H

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.13
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI USA NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.93%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVZ6VG26

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth over periods of five or more years, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in a portfolio of US equities. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value directly or indirectly in the shares of companies incorporated, domiciled or conducting the predominant part of their economic activity in the US.

