FTF QS UK Equity X Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.55%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.35
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.02%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B89R1486

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth through investment in quoted securities of UK companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in dividend paying stocks issued by large and mid-cap UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange and being constituents of the FTSE All Share Index. For these purposes, a UK company is defined as a company domiciled, incorporated or having a significant part of its business in the UK.

