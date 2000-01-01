FTF Royce US Smaller Companies X Acc Hg
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.37%
- 3 Year sharpe0.41
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 2000 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- IA SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8KFN346
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital growth, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in securities of smaller US companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in the securities of US smaller companies, measured at the time of investment, with emphasis placed on finding companies that possess excellent business strengths and/or prospects, high internal rates of return and low leverage, and whose securities are trading significantly below the investment manager’s estimate of their current worth.