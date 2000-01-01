FTF Royce US Smaller Companies X Acc Hg

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.41
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 2000 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.02%
  • IA SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8KFN346

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth, through investment of at least 80% of the net asset value of the Fund in securities of smaller US companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in the securities of US smaller companies, measured at the time of investment, with emphasis placed on finding companies that possess excellent business strengths and/or prospects, high internal rates of return and low leverage, and whose securities are trading significantly below the investment manager’s estimate of their current worth.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .