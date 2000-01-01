FTF Templeton Global Emerging Mkts W Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.97%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.54
  • 3 Year alpha2.07
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7MZ0J00

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to grow in value by more than the MSCI Emerging Markets (Net Dividends) Index over a five year period after all fees and costs are deducted.

