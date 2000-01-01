Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow in value from a combination of income, capital growth and currency gains over a three to five-year period. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing at least two thirds (but typically significantly more) in: 1)debt securities or bonds, (a type of debt obligation) issued by governments, government-related, supranational organisations and corporations in any industry, anywhere in the world; 2)derivatives, investments whose value is linked to another investment or the performance of another variable factor, such as interest rates, currencies of any country or indices. The types of derivatives used include but are not limited to: options, futures, forward currency contracts, credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps and contracts for difference.