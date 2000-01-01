Investment Strategy

To maximise total return through income and capital appreciation by diversifying across a range of fixed income securities, sectors and currencies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing globally in debt and fixed income securities denominated in currencies of a variety of developed and emerging market countries. A minimum of 80% of the Fund’s net asset value will be invested in debt and fixed income securities that are either denominated in Pounds sterling or, if denominated in other currencies, hedged to Pounds sterling. Consequently, no more than 20% of the Fund’s net asset value may be exposed to currencies other than Pounds sterling. The Fund will invest more than 40% (and up to 100%) of the assets of the Fund in debt securities rated Investment Grade at the time of purchase, or if not rated, deemed by the investment manager to be of comparable quality.