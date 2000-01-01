Fundsmith Equity I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.66%
- 3 Year sharpe1.39
- 3 Year alpha3.81
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFundsmith
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B41YBW71
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the SICAV is to achieve long term growth in value. The SICAV will invest in equities on a global basis. The SICAV’s approach is to be a long-term investor in its chosen stocks. It will not adopt short-term trading strategies.