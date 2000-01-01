Fundsmith Equity I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.31%
- 3 Year sharpe1.04
- 3 Year alpha1.21
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.97%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupFundsmith
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1053186000
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the SICAV is to achieve long term growth in value. The SICAV will invest in equities on a global basis. The SICAV’s approach is to be a long-term investor in its chosen stocks. It will not adopt short-term trading strategies.