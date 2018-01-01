Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Fundsmith Equity R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Fundsmith

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B4LPDJ14

Benchmark

N/A

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term growth in value.The Fund will invest in equities on a global basis. The Fund’s approach is to be a long-term investor in its chosen stocks. It will not adopt short-termtrading strategies.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News