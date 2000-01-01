Fundsmith Equity R Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.29
  • 3 Year alpha0.45
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.55%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFundsmith
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4QBRK32

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term growth in value.The Fund will invest in equities on a global basis. The Fund’s approach is to be a long-term investor in its chosen stocks. It will not adopt short-termtrading strategies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .