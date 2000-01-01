Fundsmith Equity T Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.39
  • 3 Year alpha3.71
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFundsmith
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4Q5X527

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the SICAV is to achieve long term growth in value. The SICAV will invest in equities on a global basis. The SICAV’s approach is to be a long-term investor in its chosen stocks. It will not adopt short-term trading strategies.

