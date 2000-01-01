Fundsmith Sustainable Equity I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFundsmith
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF0V6Q57

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term growth in value.The Company will invest in equities on a global basis. The Company’s approach is to be a long term investor in its chosen stocks. It will not adopt short-term trading strategies.

Latest news

