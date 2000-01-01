GAM Credit Opps (GBP) Inst GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.74%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.38
  • 3 Year alpha1.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Sterling Agg Corp TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.16%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupGAM
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYQJ5G92

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to invest at least 85% of its assets in the GAM Star Credit Opportunities (GBP) (the “Master Fund”), the investment objective of which is to achieve capital gain in Sterling.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .