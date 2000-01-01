GAM Credit Opps (GBP) Inst GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.74%
- 3 Year sharpe1.38
- 3 Year alpha1.5
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Sterling Agg Corp TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.16%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYQJ5G92
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to invest at least 85% of its assets in the GAM Star Credit Opportunities (GBP) (the “Master Fund”), the investment objective of which is to achieve capital gain in Sterling.