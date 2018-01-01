GAM Disruptive Growth Instl GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

GAM

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B41V8X85

Benchmark

MSCI World NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide long-term (over a period of five to seven years) capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least two thirds of its assets in shares and equity related securities (such as warrants and rights issues) of companies listed on or dealt in Eligible Markets worldwide, in each case which the Investment Adviser considers have the ability to disrupt existing products or services through deploying technology and therefore demonstrate the opportunity for long-term growth. Such investments may be made directly or indirectly through collective investment schemes and derivatives.

