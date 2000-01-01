GAM International Growth & Val X Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha-5.49
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9NWG297
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to realise capital growth through investing principally in shares in companies located internationally. The Fund aims to be diversified by country, currency, industry and theme. The Fund will usually hold shares in between 60 and 80 companies from around the world. The business of these companies will be in a variety of industries which the managers think are likely to perform well over a period of time - typically three to five years.