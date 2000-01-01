GAM Multistock Luxury Brands Eq GBP C
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.28
- 3 Year alpha6.25
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.30%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0487283912
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in companies worldwide which own established brands and offer products and services in the luxury goods sector. The fund selects leading luxury companies with excellent brands, high quality products and continuous innovation. The fund manager follows a bottom-up stock selection. The fund is suitable for long-term oriented investors willing to accept higher risk and to have an equity exposure in their portfolios towards luxury goods.