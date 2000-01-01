Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation, primarily through investment in quoted securities in the USA and Canada. The Fund is aimed at investors who see it as a convenient way of investing for growth over the medium to long term, and with less risk than investing directly in only a small number of USA and Canadian companies. It is a fund focusing on USA and Canadian markets, and may therefore be appropriate as part of a broader, global portfolio. It will be the policy of the Fund to invest at least 51 per cent. of its total assets in shares and other equity securities and equity rights. The remaining part (up to a maximum of 49 per cent. of the total assets of the Fund) may be invested in bonds and other debt securities and debt rights.