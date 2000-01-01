GAM Star Balanced Institutional GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.17%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.76
  • 3 Year alpha-1.04
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkLipper Gbl Mixed Ast GBP Bld H USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.35%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupGAM
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B56X5F76

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve an attractive return on capital while simultaneously attempting to limit the risk of capital loss.

Latest news

