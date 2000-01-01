GAM Star Capital Apprec US Eq Instl £Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.06
- 3 Year alpha0.54
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.33%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B5SLLT59
Investment Strategy
To achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective through investing primarily in equities (e.g. shares) and equity related securities (e.g. convertible bonds) issued by companies (i) with principle offices in, and/or (ii) exercise their primary economic activity in, and/or (iii) are listed on a Recognised Market, in the United States of America ("US Equities").