GAM Star Capital Apprec US Eq Instl £Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha0.54
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.33%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupGAM
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B5SLLT59

Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective through investing primarily in equities (e.g. shares) and equity related securities (e.g. convertible bonds) issued by companies (i) with principle offices in, and/or (ii) exercise their primary economic activity in, and/or (iii) are listed on a Recognised Market, in the United States of America ("US Equities").

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .