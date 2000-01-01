Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted equity and equity related securities listed on or dealt in any Recognized Market and which are issued by companies with principal offices or significant business activities in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets, on a short term basis, in unquoted equity securities of these issuers and up to 15% of its net assets, on a short term basis, in Fixed Income Securities and preferred stock, where it is considered appropriate to achieve the investment objective the Fund.