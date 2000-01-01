GAM Star Continental Eurp Eq Instl £ Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.11%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-3.67
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B8F9YY94
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the GAM Star Continental European Equity is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investing primarily in quoted equity and equity related securities (including but not limited to warrants), listed on or dealt in Recognized Markets within the EU which are issued by companies with principal offices in Europe other than the United Kingdom.