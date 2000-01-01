GAM Star Credit Opps (GBP) Instl GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.13%
- 3 Year sharpe1.52
- 3 Year alpha0.72
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Sterling Agg Corp TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.13%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B510J173
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital gain in Sterling. It will be the policy of the Fund to seek to achieve its investment objective through investment principally in income bearing or accruing securities with fixed principal amounts including government bonds, corporate bonds, junior debt securities, preferred shares, convertible securities and contingent capital notes.