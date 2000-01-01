GAM Star Discretionary FX GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.23
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkAvg 1 M Deposit Rate
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.25%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B598RK86
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve absolute returns over the medium term arising out of the Fund’s participation in the global currency and related markets.