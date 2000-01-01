GAM Star Discretionary FX GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.23
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkAvg 1 M Deposit Rate
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.25%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupGAM
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B598RK86

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve absolute returns over the medium term arising out of the Fund’s participation in the global currency and related markets.

