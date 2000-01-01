GAM Star Disruptive Gr Instl GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.34
- 3 Year alpha0.47
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World/Information Tech NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.20%
- SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B5VMHR51
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation.It will be the policy of the Fund to invest primarily in a globally diversified portfolio of technology related companies