GAM Star Disruptive Gr Instl GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.34
  • 3 Year alpha0.47
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World/Information Tech NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.20%
  • SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
  • Manager GroupGAM
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B5VMHR51

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation.It will be the policy of the Fund to invest primarily in a globally diversified portfolio of technology related companies

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .