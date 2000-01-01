GAM Star GAMCO US Equity Instl GBP Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.45
  • 3 Year alpha-3.36
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.26%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupGAM
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B5MYKL59

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation.It will be the policy of the Fund to invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equities (i) issued by companies with principal offices in the United States of America and/or (ii) which are listed on Recognised Markets in the United States of America.

